Revain Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Revain has a market capitalization of $51.49 million and $281,433.41 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
