Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.81. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

NYSE LOW opened at $208.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

