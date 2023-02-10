Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

