Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 10th (ABBV, ACB, ACLS, ADS, AETUF, AFX, AIR, AMAT, APO, ARES)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 10th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $157.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

had its price target lowered by Atlantic Securities from $157.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $115.00 to $155.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $103.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $113.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €137.00 ($147.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €133.00 ($143.01) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($167.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $99.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $91.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$21.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$59.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $85.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £118 ($141.84) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £101 ($121.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $77.00 to $68.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $225.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BARK (NYSE:BARK) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.

BARK (NYSE:BARK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $45.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$70.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $63.00 to $62.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield (TSE:BN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $158.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $185.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($204.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $114.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $12.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $237.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $143.00 to $150.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price target boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $10.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$25.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $95.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,730 ($20.80) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $119.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $57.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $85.00 to $84.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $10.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $260.00 to $285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $29.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $347.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $306.00 to $303.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $125.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $800.00 to $890.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $892.00 to $921.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$140.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $182.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $4.20. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $408.00 to $426.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $148.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $188.00 to $178.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $393.00 to $401.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $398.00 to $402.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $148.00 to $151.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $118.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$162.00 to C$170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $1.80. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,120 ($61.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.40.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $199.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $230.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $215.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $222.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $169.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

