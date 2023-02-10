Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 10th (ABBV, ACB, ACLS, ADS, AETUF, AFX, AIR, AMAT, APO, ARES)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 10th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $157.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lowered by Atlantic Securities from $157.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $115.00 to $155.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $103.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $113.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €137.00 ($147.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €133.00 ($143.01) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($167.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $99.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $91.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$21.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$26.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$59.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $85.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £118 ($141.84) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £101 ($121.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $77.00 to $68.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $225.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BARK (NYSE:BARK) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.

BARK (NYSE:BARK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $45.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$70.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $63.00 to $62.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield (TSE:BN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $158.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $185.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($204.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €97.00 ($104.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $114.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $12.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $237.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $143.00 to $150.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price target boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $10.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$25.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $95.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 560 ($6.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,730 ($20.80) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $119.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$36.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $57.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $85.00 to $84.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $10.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $62.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $260.00 to $285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $29.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $347.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $306.00 to $303.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($279.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $125.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $800.00 to $890.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $892.00 to $921.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$140.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $182.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $4.20. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $408.00 to $426.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $148.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $188.00 to $178.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$71.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $393.00 to $401.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $398.00 to $402.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $148.00 to $151.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.15 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $118.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$162.00 to C$170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $1.80. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,120 ($61.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.40.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $199.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $230.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $215.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $222.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $151.00 to $169.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.