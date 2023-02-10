Request (REQ) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $106.79 million and $6.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00223074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11330452 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,610,753.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

