Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $896.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

