Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
RBCAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of RBCAA opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $896.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.61.
Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.