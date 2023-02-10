Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 30th.

EPA:RNO opened at €41.84 ($44.99) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.06.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

