RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $26.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.