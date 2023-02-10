RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $26.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

RNR opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 189.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

