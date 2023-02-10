Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RLMD. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relmada Therapeutics

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

