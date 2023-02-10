Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,572.74

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $2,572.74 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded up 97.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

