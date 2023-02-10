Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.03-4.11 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.03-$4.11 EPS.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 1,199,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 62.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 524,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 201,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 98.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

