Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $427.00 to $437.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $405.00 to $433.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $437.00 to $438.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $452.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $414.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $406.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $428.00 to $427.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $370.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $395.00 to $415.00.

12/15/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $456.00 to $441.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.56. The stock has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

