Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS):

2/8/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.60 ($37.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €31.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/2/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($38.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/2/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €33.20 ($35.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/2/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €31.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/24/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.50 ($32.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/16/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/11/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €33.20 ($35.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2023 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.50 ($32.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/12/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.30 ($36.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of DWS traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €31.32 ($33.68). The company had a trading volume of 92,969 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($42.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

