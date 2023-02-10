RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 77,534 shares.The stock last traded at $85.42 and had previously closed at $88.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RICK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 9.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.