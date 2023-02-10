RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Shares Gap Down to $232.00

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $232.00, but opened at $221.95. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $224.14, with a volume of 13,155 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBC. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.57.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

