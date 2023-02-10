Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.49 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $45.23 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00430566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,181.77 or 0.28530336 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00448186 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,065,910 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

