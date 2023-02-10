Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.70 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.88 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.33. 218,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $118.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

