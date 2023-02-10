Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $118.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 891,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after buying an additional 177,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.