Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $100.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

RL stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. 38,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

