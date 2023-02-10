Rain Oncology’s (RAIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Rain Oncology stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 11,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $5,170,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

