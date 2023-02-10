Radicle (RAD) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Radicle has a total market cap of $95.55 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00008951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00435650 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.12 or 0.28858279 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00444907 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.
