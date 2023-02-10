Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Radian Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.