Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.37. Quest Resource shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 19,573 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 million, a P/E ratio of -39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, insider Alan D. Allred sold 10,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan D. Allred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,370.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan D. Allred sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

