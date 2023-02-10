Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $553-557 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.53 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $121.49. 511,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,885. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $5,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 13.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,702,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qualys by 227.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

