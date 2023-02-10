Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

About Quálitas Controladora

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.