Qtum Trading Down 1.8% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00012320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $281.43 million and $115.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.51 or 0.07095293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00081891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023197 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,529,494 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

