Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $287.63 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00012629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $287.63 million and $115.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.39 or 0.07060475 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00081063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00062284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,529,719 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

