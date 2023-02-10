Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

