Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qiagen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10- EPS.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

