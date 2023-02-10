Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Shares of WING stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

