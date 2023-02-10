Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NOV Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other research firms have also commented on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NOV by 155.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after buying an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 374.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.