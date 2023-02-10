Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.93.

Trisura Group Stock Down 9.1 %

About Trisura Group

TSU stock opened at C$39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.92.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

