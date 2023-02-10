Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 5,402.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

