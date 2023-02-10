Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Raised by Analyst

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $171.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.04 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INNV. Citigroup lifted their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 15.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 613,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InnovAge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

