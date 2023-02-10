Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Increased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises 1.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.61 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

