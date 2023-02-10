Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Lane Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Lane’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $75.76. 1,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.