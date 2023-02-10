Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

