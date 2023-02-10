Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

