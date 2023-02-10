Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($7.65) to GBX 660 ($7.93) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

BP Stock Up 2.3 %

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of BP opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. BP has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $40.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.39%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BP by 359.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.