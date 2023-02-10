Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Raised by Analyst

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

