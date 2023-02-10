Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Emerson Electric Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.