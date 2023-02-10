Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

