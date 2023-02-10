Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reduced by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

