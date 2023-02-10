Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after buying an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after buying an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after buying an additional 448,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

