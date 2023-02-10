Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Increased by Analyst

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.

AppLovin Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.91.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.79 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

