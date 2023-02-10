Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,273,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,866,000 after purchasing an additional 341,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,545 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

