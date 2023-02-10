Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Reaches $2.69 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $2.69 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,029,863,756 coins and its circulating supply is 14,029,831,979 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

