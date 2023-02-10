Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.34. 16,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 15,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

