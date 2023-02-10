Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.
Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.
Prospect Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,036. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $714,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
