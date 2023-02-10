Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,036. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $714,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.